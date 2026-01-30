Jacksonville visits Austin Peay following Williams’ 20-point outing

Jacksonville Dolphins (13-7, 5-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (13-6, 5-4 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (13-7, 5-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (13-6, 5-4 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Austin Peay after Priscilla Williams scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 72-54 victory against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors are 3-6 in home games. Austin Peay ranks fourth in the ASUN in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Lameria Thomas leads the Governors with 6.9 boards.

The Dolphins are 5-4 in conference play. Jacksonville is sixth in the ASUN with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Williams averaging 6.5.

Austin Peay scores 68.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 67.5 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Austin Peay allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 6.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Governors. Mya Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Priscilla Williams is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Dolphins. Tatum Brown is averaging 10.3 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.