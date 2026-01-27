Jacksonville State visits Stephenson and Florida International

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-9, 5-3 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (10-10, 3-6 CUSA) Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-9, 5-3 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (10-10, 3-6 CUSA)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on Jacksonville State after Corey Stephenson scored 25 points in Florida International’s 81-78 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Panthers are 9-3 in home games. Florida International ranks fifth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Larry Olayinka paces the Panthers with 6.6 boards.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-3 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is 5-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Florida International’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 73.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 78.5 Florida International gives up to opponents.

The Panthers and Gamecocks face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephenson is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 17.6 points and 6.5 rebounds. Zawdie Jackson is shooting 43.6% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 82.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.