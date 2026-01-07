Jacksonville State visits Florida International following Atkins’ 35-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-7, 1-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-5, 0-1 CUSA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-7, 1-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (7-5, 0-1 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Jacksonville State after Parris Atkins scored 35 points in Florida International’s 80-69 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Panthers are 6-2 in home games. Florida International ranks eighth in the CUSA in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Rhema Collins leads the Panthers with 9.8 boards.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State averages 64.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Florida International is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Jacksonville State allows to opponents. Jacksonville State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Gamecocks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 19.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Panthers. Atkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mya Barnes is scoring 11.4 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Brooklyn McDaniel is averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 14.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.