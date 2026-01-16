Jacksonville State plays conference rival Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-7, 3-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-9, 3-3 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-7, 3-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-9, 3-3 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil and Jacksonville State host AJ Bates and Louisiana Tech in CUSA action Saturday.

The Gamecocks are 6-4 on their home court. Jacksonville State is seventh in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. El Moutaouakkil leads the Gamecocks with 7.7 boards.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Jacksonville State makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Louisiana Tech averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Jacksonville State gives up.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Moutaouakkil is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 13.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bates is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 assists for the Bulldogs. DJ Dudley is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.