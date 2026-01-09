Jacksonville hosts West Georgia following Williams-Dryden’s 27-point game

West Georgia Wolves (9-6, 3-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (5-11, 0-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (9-6, 3-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (5-11, 0-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on Jacksonville after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 27 points in West Georgia’s 85-73 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins are 3-1 in home games. Jacksonville is seventh in the ASUN in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Donovan Rivers leads the Dolphins with 5.3 boards.

The Wolves have gone 3-0 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia ranks second in the ASUN with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Williams-Dryden averaging 3.7.

Jacksonville’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 78.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the 75.5 Jacksonville gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Arias averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Chris Lockett Jr. is shooting 39.5% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Williams-Dryden is averaging 19.8 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Wolves: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

