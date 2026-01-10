Jacksonville hosts West Georgia after Williams-Dryden’s 27-point showing

West Georgia Wolves (9-6, 3-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (5-11, 0-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

West Georgia Wolves (9-6, 3-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (5-11, 0-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolves -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Jacksonville after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 27 points in West Georgia’s 85-73 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins have gone 3-1 in home games. Jacksonville has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Wolves have gone 3-0 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Jacksonville scores 72.8 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 80.1 West Georgia allows. West Georgia’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Jacksonville has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Sterck is averaging 6.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Dolphins. Chris Lockett Jr. is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Smith is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 16.3 points. Williams-Dryden is shooting 50.3% and averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Wolves: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

