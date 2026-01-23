Jacksonville hosts Eastern Kentucky following Wood’s 21-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-13, 3-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-13, 2-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-13, 3-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-13, 2-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts Eastern Kentucky after Hayden Wood scored 21 points in Jacksonville’s 77-70 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Dolphins have gone 4-2 in home games. Jacksonville is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonels are 3-4 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky ranks 100th in college basketball averaging 11.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.5% from downtown. Juan Cranford Jr. leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

Jacksonville is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Jacksonville allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 10.1 points. Chris Lockett Jr. is shooting 36.8% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cranford is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 11.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

