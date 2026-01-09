Jackson State visits Alabama State for conference showdown

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-12, 0-2 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (5-9, 2-1 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-12, 0-2 SWAC) at Alabama State Lady Hornets (5-9, 2-1 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlese McClendon and Alabama State host Mikayla Brown and Jackson State in SWAC play Saturday.

The Lady Hornets are 3-2 in home games. Alabama State is seventh in the SWAC with 9.9 assists per game led by Shamya Reid averaging 2.1.

The Lady Tigers are 0-2 in SWAC play. Jackson State is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

Alabama State is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State’s 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Alabama State has given up to its opponents (39.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reid averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Hornets, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 24.1% from beyond the arc. McClendon is shooting 44.3% and averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games.

Jaileyah Cotton is averaging 5.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lady Tigers. Rhema Pegues is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Hornets: 4-6, averaging 56.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 1-9, averaging 56.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

