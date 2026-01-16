Jackson State plays Prairie View A&M in conference matchup

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-14, 0-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (3-13, 1-3 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-14, 0-5 SWAC) at Jackson State Lady Tigers (3-13, 1-3 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Jackson State in SWAC action Saturday.

The Lady Tigers have gone 1-5 in home games. Jackson State has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lady Panthers are 0-5 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M is eighth in the SWAC scoring 56.1 points per game and is shooting 35.1%.

Jackson State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M’s 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points lower than Jackson State has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Brown is averaging 7.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Lady Tigers. Rhema Pegues is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lady Panthers. CJ Wilson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 53.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 53.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

