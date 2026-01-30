Jackson State plays Grambling after Ruffin’s 30-point game

Grambling Tigers (8-10, 2-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-14, 5-2 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (8-10, 2-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-14, 5-2 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Grambling after Daeshun Ruffin scored 30 points in Jackson State’s 66-65 victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Jackson State Tigers are 3-1 in home games. Jackson State averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 2-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is sixth in the SWAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Randarius Jones averaging 1.6.

Jackson State is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling’s 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (47.6%).

The Jackson State Tigers and Grambling Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackson State Tigers, while averaging 12.8 points. Ruffin is shooting 47.1% and averaging 28.2 points over the last 10 games.

Antonio Munoz is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Grambling Tigers. Jamil Muttilib is averaging 10.3 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

