Jackson State hosts Alcorn State after Ruffin’s 21-point game

Alcorn State Braves (1-11) at Jackson State Tigers (1-12)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts Alcorn State after Daeshun Ruffin scored 21 points in Jackson State’s 115-64 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Tigers have gone 0-1 in home games. Jackson State allows 90.8 points and has been outscored by 29.8 points per game.

The Braves are 0-11 on the road. Alcorn State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mike Jones averaging 1.5.

Jackson State is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 15.5 percentage points lower than the 52.1% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 63.7 points per game, 27.1 fewer points than the 90.8 Jackson State gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Braves match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.2 points. Ruffin is averaging 17.2 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Shane Lancaster is averaging 11.5 points for the Braves. Davian Williams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points per game.

Braves: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 25.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

