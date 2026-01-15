Jackson scores 35 as North Florida knocks off North Alabama 105-91

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Kent Jackson scored 35 points and made eight 3-pointers to help North Florida over North Alabama…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Kent Jackson scored 35 points and made eight 3-pointers to help North Florida over North Alabama 105-91 on Thursday night.

The victory broke a 10-game slide for the Ospreys.

Jackson also added six rebounds and five assists for the Ospreys (3-15, 1-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kamrin Oriol added 21 points while shooting 8 for 18, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc while he also had eight assists. BJ Plummer had 13 points.

The Lions (6-10, 1-4) were led in scoring by Corneilous Williams, who finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds. North Alabama also got 21 points and four assists from Canin Jefferson. Kevin de Kovachich also had 19 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

