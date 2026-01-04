Jackson scores 20, Murray State defeats Bradley 86-66

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Javon Jackson had 20 points in Murray State’s 86-66 victory over Bradley on Sunday. Jackson shot…

Jackson shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Racers (13-3, 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Mathis Courbon added 16 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Fredrick King had 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. The Racers picked up their ninth straight win.

The Braves (10-6, 3-2) were led by Ahmet Jonovic and Demarion Burch, who each posted 13 points, respectively. Jonovic also had six rebounds. Demarion Burch added 13 points for Bradley.

Murray State took the lead for good with 16:19 left in the first half. The score was 50-32 at halftime, with JJ Traynor racking up 10 points. Murray State outscored Bradley in the second half by two points, with Jackson scoring a team-high 13 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

