Jackson leads North Florida against Lipscomb after 20-point outing

North Florida Ospreys (2-12, 0-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-6, 1-0 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -17.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on Lipscomb after Kent Jackson scored 20 points in North Florida’s 102-83 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons are 6-0 in home games. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN scoring 81.3 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Ospreys have gone 0-1 against ASUN opponents. North Florida has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lipscomb scores 81.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 91.1 North Florida gives up. North Florida has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Asman is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bisons. Mateo Esmeraldo is averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kamrin Oriol is averaging 18.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Ospreys. Jackson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 1-9, averaging 78.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

