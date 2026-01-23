Jackson leads Murray State against Northern Iowa after 20-point performance

Murray State Racers (16-4, 8-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-8, 4-5 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Murray State Racers (16-4, 8-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-8, 4-5 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Northern Iowa after Javon Jackson scored 20 points in Murray State’s 101-90 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 8-3 at home. Northern Iowa leads college basketball in team defense, allowing 59.7 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Racers are 8-1 in conference play. Murray State is the MVC leader with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Fredrick King averaging 8.5.

Northern Iowa averages 67.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 78.5 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.8 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Northern Iowa gives up.

The Panthers and Racers face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Ben Schwieger is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Miller averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Jackson is averaging 18.7 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 87.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.