Jackson leads Butler against Marquette after 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 24, 2026, 4:48 AM

Marquette Golden Eagles (12-7, 6-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-11, 3-7 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces Marquette after Saniya Jackson scored 22 points in Butler’s 73-67 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-4 at home. Butler is sixth in the Big East with 14.6 assists per game led by Lily Zeinstra averaging 3.0.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-4 against Big East opponents. Marquette has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Butler scores 63.9 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 61.4 Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 70.0 points per game, 4.8 more than the 65.2 Butler gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 9.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Mallory Miller is averaging 11.2 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Lee Volker is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

