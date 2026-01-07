Jackson, Le Moyne Dolphins take on the New Haven Chargers

New Haven Chargers (6-9, 1-1 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-9, 1-1 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

New Haven Chargers (6-9, 1-1 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (6-9, 1-1 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jabri Fitzpatrick and New Haven visit Shilo Jackson and Le Moyne in NEC action.

The Dolphins are 2-1 in home games. Le Moyne is ninth in the NEC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson averaging 3.3.

The Chargers are 1-1 against NEC opponents. New Haven gives up 67.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Le Moyne is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% New Haven allows to opponents. New Haven has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The Dolphins and Chargers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Fitzpatrick is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.3 points for the Chargers. Aidan Losiewicz is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Chargers: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

