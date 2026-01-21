Jackson Furman hits game-winning 3-pointer and Army takes down Bucknell 87-84 in OT

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jaxson Bell scored 18 points and Jackson Furman hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jaxson Bell scored 18 points and Jackson Furman hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining in overtime as Army defeated Bucknell 87-84 on Wednesday night.

Bell made two free throws in the closing seconds of regulation to tie it at 80-all. In overtime, Furman grabbed a defensive rebound with eight seconds remaining before draining a 3-pointer in transition.

Bell added five rebounds for the Black Knights (8-12, 2-5 Patriot League). Jacen Holloway scored 17 points, going 6 of 12 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Furman had 14 points and went 5 of 12 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range). The Black Knights stopped a five-game slide with the victory.

Pat Curtin finished with 25 points for the Bison (6-14, 3-4). Achile Spadone added 18 points and nine rebounds for Bucknell. Jayden Williams finished with 17 points and three steals.

Bell scored 13 points in the first half for Army, which led 45-39 at halftime. Army was outscored by six points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.