Jack Stanton scores 21 to help Princeton knock off Columbia 80-68

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Stanton scored 21 points to help Princeton defeat Columbia 80-68 on Saturday night. Stanton finished…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Stanton scored 21 points to help Princeton defeat Columbia 80-68 on Saturday night.

Stanton finished 6 of 8 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (8-14, 4-3 Ivy League). Jackson Hicke added 18 points and six rebounds. Malik Abdullahi scored 15 on 6-for-8 shooting.

The Lions (14-7, 3-4) were led by Kenny Noland with 20 points and three steals. Mason Ritter added 11 points and Miles Franklin scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.