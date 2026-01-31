Live Radio
Jack Campion scores 15 as SIU Edwardsville tops Southern Indiana 58-46

The Associated Press

January 31, 2026, 11:24 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jack Campion scored 15 points and SIU Edwardsville beat Southern Indiana 58-46 on Saturday night.

Campion also had five rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (14-9, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Arnas Sakenis scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Tyler King added 11 points.

Devin Curtis finished with 11 points to lead the Screaming Eagles (5-17, 2-10). Josiah Dunham and Ismail Habib both scored eight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

