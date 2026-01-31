Iwuchukwu and Lewis score 17 each, Georgetown beats Butler 77-64

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vincent Iwuchukwu and KJ Lewis scored 17 points each in Georgetown’s 77-64 win against Butler on Saturday.…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vincent Iwuchukwu and KJ Lewis scored 17 points each in Georgetown’s 77-64 win against Butler on Saturday.

Iwuchukwu added six rebounds for the Hoyas (12-10, 4-7 Big East Conference). Lewis was 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line and added three steals. Malik Mack had 14 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs (13-9, 4-7) were led in scoring by Jamie Kaiser Jr., who finished with 19 points. Finley Bizjack added 16 points and two steals for Butler.

Georgetown took the lead with 10:35 left in the first half and did not trail again. Lewis led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 43-39 at the break. Georgetown extended its lead to 55-46 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Iwuchukwu scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.