IU Indianapolis visits Niavalurua and Oakland

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-16, 1-9 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-9, 7-2 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-16, 1-9 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-9, 7-2 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts IU Indianapolis after Tuburu Niavalurua scored 26 points in Oakland’s 88-63 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Golden Grizzlies are 5-1 in home games. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon League with 15.1 assists per game led by Brody Robinson averaging 5.5.

The Jaguars are 1-9 in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis is 4-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Oakland’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis averages 85.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the 81.4 Oakland allows to opponents.

The Golden Grizzlies and Jaguars face off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett White II averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Robinson is averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Kyler D’Augustino is scoring 18.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Jaguars. Jaxon Edwards is averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 57.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 82.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

