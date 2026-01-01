IU Indianapolis visits Bystry and Northern Kentucky

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-8, 1-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-11, 1-3 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-8, 1-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-11, 1-3 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts IU Indianapolis after Karina Bystry scored 25 points in Northern Kentucky’s 88-85 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Norse have gone 2-3 at home. Northern Kentucky is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars have gone 1-3 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis is third in the Horizon with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Hailey Smith averaging 2.2.

Northern Kentucky averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 68.5 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 74.9 Northern Kentucky gives up.

The Norse and Jaguars face off Friday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Moody is averaging 9.7 points and six rebounds for the Norse. Bystry is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Foster is averaging 13.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Olivia Smith is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 12.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.