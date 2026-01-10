IU Indianapolis takes on Milwaukee for conference matchup

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-14, 0-7 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-10, 3-3 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-14, 0-7 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-10, 3-3 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyler D’Augustino and IU Indianapolis take on Danilo Jovanovich and Milwaukee in Horizon League play.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 in home games. Milwaukee is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars have gone 0-7 against Horizon League opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when winning the turnover battle.

Milwaukee’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis’ 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Milwaukee has given up to its opponents (47.1%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar Augillard averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Seth Hubbard is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Maguire Mitchell is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.9 points and 1.6 steals. D’Augustino is averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 79.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

