IU Indianapolis hosts Prather and Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (11-7, 3-4 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-15, 0-8 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits IU Indianapolis after Ryan Prather Jr. scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 79-74 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Jaguars are 3-4 on their home court. IU Indianapolis is first in the Horizon League with 20.6 assists per game led by Finley Woodward averaging 5.4.

The Colonials are 3-4 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

IU Indianapolis averages 84.9 points, 11.6 more per game than the 73.3 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than IU Indianapolis allows.

The Jaguars and Colonials face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler D’Augustino is shooting 54.3% and averaging 18.1 points for the Jaguars. Jaxon Edwards is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

DeSean Goode is averaging 14.9 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Colonials. Prather is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 78.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

