IU Indianapolis hosts Detroit Mercy following D’Augustino’s 28-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (7-10, 4-4 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-15, 1-8 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Detroit Mercy after Kyler D’Augustino scored 28 points in IU Indianapolis’ 96-93 overtime win over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Jaguars have gone 4-4 at home. IU Indianapolis is first in the Horizon League with 20.4 assists per game led by Finley Woodward averaging 5.4.

The Titans are 4-4 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy gives up 79.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

IU Indianapolis’ average of 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 76.9 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 90.5 IU Indianapolis allows to opponents.

The Jaguars and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maguire Mitchell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. D’Augustino is averaging 18.6 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

TJ Nadeau averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 12.9 points, four assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 80.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

