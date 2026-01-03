IU Indianapolis faces Wright State after D’Augustino’s 20-point game

Wright State Raiders (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-12, 0-5 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-12, 0-5 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Wright State after Kyler D’Augustino scored 20 points in IU Indianapolis’ 81-72 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Jaguars are 3-3 in home games. IU Indianapolis is ninth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 29.6 rebounds. Finley Woodward leads the Jaguars with 5.4 boards.

The Raiders are 3-1 in conference play. Wright State leads the Horizon League giving up only 68.4 points per game while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State’s 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than IU Indianapolis has given up to its opponents (51.0%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Augustino is shooting 54.6% and averaging 17.1 points for the Jaguars. Kameron Tinsley is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Solomon Callaghan averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Michael Cooper is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 82.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

