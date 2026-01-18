Iturbe’s 26 lead American past Army 78-67

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Julen Iturbe had 26 points in American’s 78-67 victory over Army on Sunday. Iturbe added…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Julen Iturbe had 26 points in American’s 78-67 victory over Army on Sunday.

Iturbe added five rebounds for the Eagles (11-8, 4-2 Patriot League). Greg Jones scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Madden Collins had 14 points and shot 6 for 12, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Black Knights (7-12, 1-5) were led in scoring by Jacen Holloway, who finished with 21 points, four assists and three steals. Kevin McCarthy added 12 points for Army. Tate Laczkowski also had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

American took the lead for good with 8:05 to go in the first half and it was 33-26 at halftime, with Iturbe racking up 10 points. American turned a seven-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 41-26 lead with 17:35 left in the game. Iturbe scored 16 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

