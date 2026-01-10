Itejere scores 18, Rhode Island takes down Davidson 70-45

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Keeyan Itejere scored 18 points as Rhode Island beat Davidson 70-45 on Saturday. Itejere added six…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Keeyan Itejere scored 18 points as Rhode Island beat Davidson 70-45 on Saturday.

Itejere added six rebounds for the Rams (10-7, 1-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jonah Hinton scored 14 points. Alex Crawford and Tyler Cochran each finished with 11 points.

Josh Scovens led the Wildcats (10-6, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Ian Platteeuw and Parker Friedrichsen scored eight points apiece.

Itejere scored 12 points to help Rhode Islad build a 39-23 halftime lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

