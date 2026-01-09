Isaacs leads Texas A&M against Oklahoma after 21-point showing

Oklahoma Sooners (11-4, 1-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-3, 2-0 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma Sooners (11-4, 1-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-3, 2-0 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Oklahoma after Pop Isaacs scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 90-88 win against the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 9-1 in home games. Texas A&M scores 94.4 points and has outscored opponents by 16.9 points per game.

The Sooners have gone 1-1 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Texas A&M scores 94.4 points, 22.2 more per game than the 72.2 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Aggies. Rashaun Agee is averaging 13.8 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nijel Pack is averaging 15.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Sooners. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 99.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

