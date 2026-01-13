Iowa visits Smith and No. 0 Purdue

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-1, 5-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (15-1, 5-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 0 Purdue takes on Iowa after Braden Smith scored 26 points in Purdue’s 93-85 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Boilermakers are 9-1 on their home court. Purdue is first in the Big Ten with 21.0 assists per game led by Smith averaging 9.7.

The Hawkeyes are 2-3 in conference games. Iowa is 11-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Purdue averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Purdue allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 14.1 points, 9.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Boilermakers. Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 12.6 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the last 10 games.

Bennett Stirtz is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Tavion Banks is averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

