Iowa State hosts Cincinnati in conference matchup

Cincinnati Bearcats (7-12, 2-5 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-5, 2-5 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Cincinnati Bearcats (7-12, 2-5 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-5, 2-5 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes Iowa State and Cincinnati square off on Wednesday.

The Cyclones have gone 10-2 at home. Iowa State is second in the Big 12 scoring 83.9 points while shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Bearcats are 2-5 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is seventh in the Big 12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kylie Torrence averaging 5.3.

Iowa State averages 83.9 points, 13.3 more per game than the 70.6 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 6.9 more points per game (70.7) than Iowa State gives up (63.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is averaging 12 points and 7.7 assists for the Cyclones. Audi Crooks is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games.

Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 15.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Bearcats. Mya Perry is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.