Iowa hosts USC following Baker-Mazara’s 29-point game

USC Trojans (15-5, 4-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC plays Iowa after Chad Baker-Mazara scored 29 points in USC’s 73-71 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hawkeyes are 10-1 in home games. Iowa is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans have gone 4-5 against Big Ten opponents. USC has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

Iowa’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game USC allows. USC averages 19.7 more points per game (82.1) than Iowa allows to opponents (62.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 18.3 points and five assists. Tavion Banks is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jacob Cofie is averaging 9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Trojans. Baker-Mazara is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

