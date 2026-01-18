Iona visits Saint Peter’s following Williamson’s 20-point game

Iona Gaels (12-7, 4-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-6, 7-1 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST…

Iona Gaels (12-7, 4-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-6, 7-1 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts Iona after Zaakir Williamson scored 20 points in Saint Peter’s 69-58 victory over the Rider Broncs.

The Peacocks are 8-1 on their home court. Saint Peter’s averages 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Gaels have gone 4-4 against MAAC opponents. Iona is the MAAC leader with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lamin Sabally averaging 5.4.

Saint Peter’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Iona allows. Iona scores 7.5 more points per game (75.3) than Saint Peter’s allows to opponents (67.8).

The Peacocks and Gaels square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Eaton is averaging 10.8 points and four assists for the Peacocks. Brent Bland is averaging 12.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games.

Sabally is averaging 11.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Gaels. Toby Harris is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.