Iona visits Rider following Middleton’s 26-point showing

Iona Gaels (11-8, 4-5 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (4-14, 2-7 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces Rider after Isabellah Middleton scored 26 points in Iona’s 63-57 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Broncs have gone 2-5 in home games. Rider has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels have gone 4-5 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks eighth in the MAAC shooting 26.2% from 3-point range.

Rider is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 40.2% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 60.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 65.5 Rider gives up to opponents.

The Broncs and Gaels match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristina Yomane is scoring 10.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Broncs. Aina Perez Mesquida is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games.

Middleton is scoring 14.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Gaels. Zoey Ward is averaging 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 36.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 53.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

