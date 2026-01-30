Iona visits Manhattan after Fajardo’s 21-point showing

Iona Gaels (13-9, 6-6 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-15, 5-6 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iona Gaels (13-9, 6-6 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-15, 5-6 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces Manhattan after Ella Fajardo scored 21 points in Iona’s 87-63 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Jaspers are 2-6 on their home court. Manhattan ranks seventh in the MAAC in rebounding with 30.8 rebounds. Agar Farres-Garcia leads the Jaspers with 6.9 boards.

The Gaels are 6-6 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks third in the MAAC giving up 60.6 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Manhattan averages 54.9 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 60.6 Iona allows. Iona averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Manhattan gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elisa Sole Sanchez is shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging seven points and 1.5 steals. Colette Mulderig is averaging 13.5 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

Isabellah Middleton is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Gaels. Fajardo is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 60.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

