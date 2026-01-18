Iona takes on Saint Peter’s in conference matchup

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-14, 2-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-7, 4-4 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-14, 2-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (11-7, 4-4 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: De’Naya Rippey and Saint Peter’s visit Isabellah Middleton and Iona in MAAC play Monday.

The Gaels are 6-3 in home games. Iona is eighth in the MAAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Zoey Ward averaging 4.4.

The Peacocks are 2-6 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Iona scores 60.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 65.8 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s 32.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (40.1%).

The Gaels and Peacocks face off Monday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Middleton is scoring 13.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Gaels. Ward is averaging 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the past 10 games.

Nikola Zdenkova is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 6.4 points. Rippey is shooting 36.2% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 2-8, averaging 50.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

