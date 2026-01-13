Indiana visits No. 12 Michigan State following Wilkerson’s 32-point showing

Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits No. 12 Michigan State after Lamar Wilkerson scored 32 points in Indiana’s 83-77 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Spartans are 9-1 in home games. Michigan State is 11-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hoosiers are 3-2 in conference matchups. Indiana is sixth in the Big Ten giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Michigan State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Michigan State gives up.

The Spartans and Hoosiers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is shooting 56.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Spartans. Kur Teng is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wilkerson is scoring 20.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Hoosiers. Tucker DeVries is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.