Indiana visits No. 0 Michigan State after Wilkerson’s 32-point showing

Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -7; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits No. 0 Michigan State after Lamar Wilkerson scored 32 points in Indiana’s 83-77 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Spartans have gone 9-1 in home games. Michigan State has an 11-2 record against teams over .500.

The Hoosiers have gone 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is sixth in the Big Ten giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Michigan State makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Indiana has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The Spartans and Hoosiers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is averaging 14.3 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Wilkerson is averaging 20.3 points for the Hoosiers. Tucker DeVries is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.