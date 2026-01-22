Indiana takes on Rutgers for conference matchup

Indiana Hoosiers (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-10, 2-6 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Indiana Hoosiers (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-10, 2-6 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Rutgers in Big Ten action Friday.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-3 in home games. Rutgers gives up 74.1 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 3-5 in Big Ten play. Indiana scores 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Rutgers is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamichael Davis is averaging 7.5 points for the Scarlet Knights. Tariq Francis is averaging 18.1 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

Tayton Conerway is averaging 11.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hoosiers. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.