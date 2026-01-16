Indiana State visits Jackson and Murray State

Indiana State Sycamores (9-9, 2-5 MVC) at Murray State Racers (15-3, 7-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (9-9, 2-5 MVC) at Murray State Racers (15-3, 7-0 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Indiana State after Javon Jackson scored 21 points in Murray State’s 92-79 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Racers have gone 9-0 in home games. Murray State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sycamores are 2-5 in MVC play. Indiana State is 4-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Murray State makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Indiana State averages 76.4 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 77.1 Murray State allows.

The Racers and Sycamores meet Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Layne Taylor is averaging 8.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Racers. Jackson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ian Scott is averaging 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 86.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

