Indiana State visits Bradley after Wagner’s 20-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (9-10, 2-6 MVC) at Bradley Braves (13-7, 6-3 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Bradley after Camp Wagner scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 85-81 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Braves have gone 9-1 in home games. Bradley is seventh in the MVC in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Ahmet Jonovic leads the Braves with 5.3 boards.

The Sycamores are 2-6 in MVC play. Indiana State is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Bradley averages 78.2 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 75.1 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Bradley allows.

The Braves and Sycamores match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Johnson is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ian Scott is shooting 63.1% and averaging 14.4 points for the Sycamores. Wagner is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

