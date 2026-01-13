Indiana State hosts Illinois State following Scott’s 24-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (12-5, 4-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-9, 1-5 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Illinois State Redbirds (12-5, 4-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-9, 1-5 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Illinois State after Ian Scott scored 24 points in Indiana State’s 72-69 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Sycamores are 6-2 on their home court. Indiana State is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Redbirds are 4-2 in MVC play. Illinois State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Indiana State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Illinois State averages 78.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the 73.7 Indiana State allows to opponents.

The Sycamores and Redbirds square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chase Walker is averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Redbirds. Ty Pence is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

