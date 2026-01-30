Indiana State faces Valparaiso in conference matchup

Valparaiso Beacons (10-11, 4-6 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-13, 2-9 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Valparaiso Beacons (10-11, 4-6 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (9-13, 2-9 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Scott and Indiana State host JT Pettigrew and Valparaiso in MVC action.

The Sycamores are 7-3 on their home court. Indiana State is 4-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Beacons have gone 4-6 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is ninth in the MVC scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Indiana State scores 75.5 points, 5.4 more per game than the 70.1 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Indiana State allows.

The Sycamores and Beacons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is averaging 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Owen Dease is shooting 48.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Beacons. Pettigrew is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.