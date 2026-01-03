Indiana State faces UIC, aims to stop road skid

Indiana State Sycamores (4-8, 1-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (6-8, 1-2 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana…

Indiana State Sycamores (4-8, 1-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (6-8, 1-2 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State will attempt to end its six-game road skid when the Sycamores play UIC.

The Flames have gone 3-5 at home. UIC is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sycamores have gone 1-2 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

UIC’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State scores 6.8 more points per game (70.9) than UIC allows to opponents (64.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sara Zabrecky is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 5.6 points. Julia Coleman is averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Jayci Allen averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Tierney Kelsey is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

