Indiana State faces Bradley for conference showdown

Indiana State Sycamores (4-9, 1-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-6, 2-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tierney Kelsey and Indiana State take on Kaylen Nelson and Bradley in MVC play.

The Braves have gone 5-0 in home games. Bradley is 4-4 against opponents over .500.

The Sycamores have gone 1-3 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is the best team in the MVC scoring 14.5 fast break points per game.

Bradley is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Bradley has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 39.9% and averaging 17.8 points for the Braves. Maya Foz is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kelsey is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Sycamores. Jayci Allen is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

