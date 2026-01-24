Indiana State and Illinois State meet in conference showdown

Illinois State Redbirds (10-9, 4-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (5-12, 2-6 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-9, 4-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (5-12, 2-6 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Indiana State and Illinois State face off on Sunday.

The Sycamores are 4-2 on their home court. Indiana State is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redbirds have gone 4-4 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is sixth in the MVC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Doneelah Washington averaging 8.8.

Indiana State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The Sycamores and Redbirds meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayci Allen is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 9.5 points. Tierney Kelsey is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Washington is averaging 16 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Redbirds. Addison Martin is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

