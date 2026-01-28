Indiana plays No. 9 Michigan after Ciezki’s 37-point outing

Michigan Wolverines (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-10, 0-9 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Michigan Wolverines (17-3, 8-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-10, 0-9 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts No. 9 Michigan after Shay Ciezki scored 37 points in Indiana’s 80-69 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hoosiers have gone 8-4 at home. Indiana averages 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Wolverines have gone 8-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Indiana averages 70.5 points, 10.9 more per game than the 59.6 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Indiana allows.

The Hoosiers and Wolverines face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciezki is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 23.6 points. Lenee Beaumont is shooting 36.0% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Olson is averaging 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 24.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

