Indiana plays No. 12 Michigan State after Wilkerson’s 32-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays No. 12 Michigan State after Lamar Wilkerson scored 32 points in Indiana’s 83-77 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Spartans are 9-1 on their home court. Michigan State averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 3-2 in conference play. Indiana ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Michigan State scores 78.9 points, 10.9 more per game than the 68.0 Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Michigan State allows.

The Spartans and Hoosiers square off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 53.3% from beyond the arc. Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 12.1 points and 8.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Conor Enright is averaging 4.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Hoosiers. Wilkerson is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.