Indiana hosts Northwestern on home skid

Northwestern Wildcats (8-13, 2-8 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-11, 0-10 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern Wildcats (8-13, 2-8 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-11, 0-10 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Northwestern looking to stop its five-game home slide.

The Hoosiers have gone 8-5 at home. Indiana has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 2-8 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is sixth in the Big Ten with 18.0 assists per game led by Caroline Lau averaging 8.8.

Indiana’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 65.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 69.1 Indiana gives up to opponents.

The Hoosiers and Wildcats face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shay Ciezki averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 23.1 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Lenee Beaumont is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Grace Sullivan is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tayla Thomas is averaging 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 24.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.